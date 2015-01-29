FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Abbott says sees positive underlying momentum going into 2015
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Abbott says sees positive underlying momentum going into 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories : * CEO says company sees “good positive underlying momentum in our businesses”

going into 2015 * CEO says expects 6 percent drag on company sales from stronger dollar in 2015 * CEO says expanding profit margins, market share gains, will help offset

negative foreign exchange trends in 2015 * CEO says company’s European operations and cost base will help mitigate

negative impact of weakening euro * CEO says expects high single digit operational sales growth in 2015, double

digit sales growth in emerging markets * Says expects Q1 2015 EPS of 41 cents to 43 cents per share from continuing

operations * Says stronger dollar will likely crimp EPS growth in 2015 by 10 percent * CEO says expects stronger dollar to be less harmful to company than many

other companies * CEO says m&a environment “not as robust” as in other years, hard to find good

prudently priced strategic deals * CEO says there are plenty of opportunities to expand busineses through deals,

despite less robust m&a environment * CEO says company could beat its 2015 earnings guidance; ”we’re just not

vulnerable to the euro and a lot of companies are”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.