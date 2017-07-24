FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. jury finds AbbVie liable for misrepresentation in first AndroGel verdict
July 24, 2017 / 6:42 PM / 2 hours ago

U.S. jury finds AbbVie liable for misrepresentation in first AndroGel verdict

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - A federal jury in Chicago on Monday found AbbVie Inc fraudulently misrepresented the risks of its testosterone replacement drug AndroGel and ordered the drugmaker to pay $150 million in punitive damages.

The verdict, which came in response to a lawsuit Jesse Mitchell and his wife filed in 2014, is the first in response to over 6,000 pending lawsuits that have been consolidated in federal court in Chicago.

The jury said AbbVie was not liable for a heart attack Mitchell suffered after taking AndroGel, but said the company falsely marketed the drug. The bellwether trial is likely to provide guidance on settlement options for the rest of the lawsuits. (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Andrew Hay)

