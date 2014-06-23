FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Abbvie raises its 2014 outlook
#Market News
June 23, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Abbvie raises its 2014 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc :

* Abbvie raises outlook for 2014

* Raised midpoint of its full-year 2014 earnings-per-share guidance by six cents and now expects a full-year diluted earnings-per-share range of $3.06 to $3.16 on an adjusted basis, or $2.69 to $2.79 on a GAAP basis

* Is raising its outlook, reflecting strong underlying business performance year to date and expected continued positive trends over remainder of year, including Q2.

* Abbvie’s 2014 outlook continues to exclude any potential revenue from expected 2014 U.S. Launch of its hepatitis C (HCV) therapy which has been granted accelerated review by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
