FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AbbVie CEO says remains interested in more deals after failed $55 billion effort to buy shire
Sections
Featured
Apple revamps App Store
Technology
Apple revamps App Store
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-AbbVie CEO says remains interested in more deals after failed $55 billion effort to buy shire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc : * CEO says remains interested in more deals after failed $55 billion

effort to buy shire * CEO says future deals don’t need to be as big as attempted shire transaction * CEO says company has stronger fundamentals han ever and does not need to rush

into big merger * CEO says confident company can deliver strong growth over the long term, with

bright prospects for humira, drugs for hepatitis c, cancer * CEO says company aims to remain “strong independent company” by launching new

drugs, strong execution * CEO says higher pill count of its experimental hepatitis c treatment will not

put it at disadvantage compared with leading current treatments * CEO says its combo treatment will have advantage of effectiveness in sickest

patients with cirhhosis * CEO says company interested in acquiring drugs for rare diseases, cancer,

hepatology

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.