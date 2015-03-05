FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AbbVie says improved form of Humira could help protect Humira franchise
#Market News
March 5, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-AbbVie says improved form of Humira could help protect Humira franchise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc : * CEO says Pharmacyclics deal will boost earnings by more than 60 cents per

share by 2019, ramp earnings thereafter * CEO says expects Pharmacyclics blood cancer drug imbruvica to

generate u.s. sales this year of $1 billion * CEO says expects peak imbruvica sales for AbbVie of more than $7 billion * CEO says expects peak annual sales of abbvie cancer drugs to well exceed $15

billion * Says now expects 2015 earnings, excluding special items of $4.05 to $4.25 per

share * Says Pharmacyclics deal could dilute 2015 EPS by 20 cents per share * CEO says deal not motivated by concern that arthritis drug humira could soon

face generic competition * CEO says still confident in growing sales of humira, ability to fend off

generic rivals * CEO says imbruvica would be a ”pipeline in a drug,’ like humira, with

potential to treat other indications not yet approved * CEO says imbruvica has some potential to treat solid tumors, which would

greatly boost value of drug * CEO says imbruvica deal would boost earnings by more than $1 per share by

2021 * CEO says 3 drugmakers fought until ”the bitter end“ to buy Pharmacyclics ”and

we won” * CFO says Pharmacyclics deal will boost AbbVie sales by “well over $4 billion”

by 2019 * CEO says company studying improved form of humira that could help protect

humira franchise * CEO says company will offer “more color” on improved form of humira by the

end of 2015 * CEO says improved form of humira would “enhance patient experience,” provide

some benefits over current humira formulaton * Says does not expect antitrust issues from planned Pharmacyclics deal, says

products are complementary * Says breakup fee, should deal not go through, is about 3 percent of deal

value * CEO says excitement about abt-199 cancer drug continues to grow * CEO says unlikely to pursue another deal as large as Pharmacyclics over short

to medium term * CFO says company plans to buy back at least 50 percent of AbbVie shares used

to buy Pharmacyclics

