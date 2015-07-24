FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Abbvie gets U.S. FDA approval for Hep C drug
#Market News
July 24, 2015 / 3:44 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Abbvie gets U.S. FDA approval for Hep C drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to say “rarest”, not “most common” genotype)

July 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Abbvie Inc’s treatment that targets the rarest genotype, or genetic makeup, of hepatitis C virus.

The drug, Technivie, was approved for the treatment of hepatitis C virus genotype 4 infections, the regulator said on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1gSuFvU)

The drug is approved for use in combination with the compound, ribavirin, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C in patients without scarring and poor liver function. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

