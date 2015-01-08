FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AbbVie forecasts 2015 earnings largely above analysts' estimate
January 8, 2015 / 10:01 PM / 3 years ago

AbbVie forecasts 2015 earnings largely above analysts' estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc forecast 2015 earnings largely above analysts’ average estimate, betting on its recently approved hepatitis C drug and growth in its auto-immune disease treatment, Humira.

The company on Thursday said it expected full-year adjusted earnings of $4.25-$4.45 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $4.32 per share, according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

U.S. health regulators in December approved Viekira, AbbVie’s all-oral treatment for hepatitis C.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
