AbbVie forecasts 2015 earnings largely above analysts' estimate

Jan 8 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc forecast 2015 earnings largely above analysts’ average estimate, betting on its recently approved hepatitis C drug and growth in its auto-immune disease treatment, Humira.

The company on Thursday said it expected full-year adjusted earnings of $4.25-$4.45 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $4.32 per share, according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

U.S. health regulators in December approved Viekira, AbbVie’s all-oral treatment for hepatitis C.