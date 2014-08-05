FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drug company won't appeal gay rights ruling to top U.S. court
August 5, 2014 / 9:41 PM / 3 years ago

Drug company won't appeal gay rights ruling to top U.S. court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc will not seek U.S. Supreme Court review of a ruling in a lawsuit brought against the company that extended landmark constitutional protections for gays and lesbians, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

The issue arose when a gay man was excluded from jury service at a trial in a lawsuit brought by GlaxoSmithKline against AbbVie over HIV pricing. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in January had found that the man was improperly excluded because of his sexual orientation.

The court’s January opinion heightened constitutional protections judges in several Western states must now apply when evaluating laws that curtail gay rights. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Leslie Adler)

