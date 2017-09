Dec 19 (Reuters) - An AbbVie Inc spokeswoman on Friday said that the company’s newly approved hepatitis C treatment will cost $83,319 for a 12-week course, coming in a bit below the price of competing treatments from Gilead Sciences Inc.

U.S. health regulators earlier on Friday approved AbbVie’s all-oral treatment for hepatitis C, providing the first competition for Gilead. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)