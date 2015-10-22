FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA warns of serious liver injury risk with Abbvie hep C drugs
October 22, 2015 / 7:30 PM / 2 years ago

FDA warns of serious liver injury risk with Abbvie hep C drugs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators on Thursday issued a warning of potential risk of serious liver injury for certain patients using AbbVie’s hepatitis C treatments, Viekira Pak and Technivie, sending the drugmaker’s shares down more than 12 percent.

The Food and Drug Administration said AbbVie had identified cases of hepatic decompensation and liver failure in patients with liver cirrhosis who were taking these medicines.

“Some of these events resulted in liver transplantation or death,” the agency said in a posting on its website. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Alan Crosby)

