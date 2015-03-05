FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Interview: AbbVie CEO says experimental version of Humira is fundamentally different
#Market News
March 5, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Interview: AbbVie CEO says experimental version of Humira is fundamentally different

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - ABBVIE: * Interview: AbbVie CEO says experimental version of Humira has ”a fundamental

change in formulation” * Interview: AbbVie CEO says altered form of Humira is not a “tweaked” product,

but will be clearly differentiated * Interview: AbbVie CEO says too early to predict whether Humira patients will

eventually be switched to experimental new formulation, but that would make

sense * Interview: AbbVie CEO says investors will be “pleasantly surprised” at

durability of Humira franchise

