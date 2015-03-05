FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AbbVie says Pharmacyclics drug, new form of Humira to lift company
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

AbbVie says Pharmacyclics drug, new form of Humira to lift company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc said on Thursday it fought two other drugmakers to “the bitter end” to buy Pharmacyclics Inc and its hot-selling Imbruvica cancer drug, and expects the medicine to generate eventual peak annual sales of more than $7 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Richard Gonzalez, in a conference call with industry analysts, said AbbVie remained confident its blockbuster Humira arthritis drug will continue to grow despite the threat of generic rivals. He added that the company is developing an altered formulation of Humira that could protect the drug franchise.

Reporting by Ransdell Pierson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.