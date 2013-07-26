FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AbbVie beats forecasts, Humira sales strong
July 26, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

AbbVie beats forecasts, Humira sales strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc reported better-than-expected second-quarter results on Friday on strong sales of its Humira arthritis treatment and other medicines.

The company, spun off from Abbott Laboratories Inc early this year, said it earned $1.07 billion, or 66 cents per share. The company said it earned $1.27 billion, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier, based on sales of the same products it sells now.

Excluding special items, AbbVie earned 82 cents per share. Analysts, on average, expected 79 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

