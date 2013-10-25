FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2013 / 12:12 PM / 4 years ago

AbbVie beats forecast, on surging Humira sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc reported better-than-expected third-quarter results, as booming sales of its Humira arthritis drug and Synthroid thyroid replacement drug more than offset lower sales of other medicines.

The drugmaker, split off at the beginning of the year from Abbott Laboratories Inc, on Friday said it earned $964 million, or 60 cents per share, in the third quarter. That compared with $1.59 billion, or $1.01 per share, in the year earlier quarter.

Excluding special items, profit was 82 cents per share, 4 cents above the average analyst estimate compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
