AbbVie meets expectations, fueled by Humira sales
April 26, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

AbbVie meets expectations, fueled by Humira sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc reported slightly better than expected quarterly results, fueled by surging sales of its Humira treatment for rheumatoid arthritis.

The pharmaceuticals business, spun off by Abbott Laboratories at the beginning of the year, said it earned $968 million, or 60 cents per share, in the first quarter. That compared with $883 million, or 56 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding special items, AbbVie earned 68 cents per share. Analysts, on average, were expecting 67 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

