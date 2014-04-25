FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AbbVie beats forecasts, as Humira sales soar
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

AbbVie beats forecasts, as Humira sales soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc reported better than expected sales and earnings, fueled by soaring sales of its Humira treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and other prescription medicines.

The U.S. drugmaker on Friday said it earned $980 million, or

61 cents per share, in the first quarter. That compared with $968 million, or 60 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding special charges, AbbVie earned 71 cents per share. Analysts, on average, expected 68 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Global revenues of AbbVie, which was spun off from Abbott Laboratories Inc early last year, rose 5.4 percent to $4.56 billion, well above Wall Street forecasts of $4.33 billion. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.