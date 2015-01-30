FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AbbVie profit beats estimates on higher Humira sales
January 30, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

AbbVie profit beats estimates on higher Humira sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit due to higher sales of its autoimmune disease drug Humira.

The company reported a net loss of $810 million, or 51 cents per share, in the fourth quarter due to a charge from calling off a $55 billion deal to buy British drugmaker Shire Plc .

Excluding special items, AbbVie earned 89 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected 86 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Don Sebastian)

