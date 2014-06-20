FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AbbVie says Shire rejected bid approach
June 20, 2014

AbbVie says Shire rejected bid approach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc confirmed on Friday it had made a bid approach to Shire , which was rejected by the British group’s board. It said talks were no longer ongoing.

AbbVie was responding to a Reuters story on Thursday which revealed the talks.

AbbVie’s initial cash and share proposal in early May 2014 represented an indicative offer of 39.50 pounds per share for Shire, and the third and latest cash and share proposal represented an indicative offer of 46.26 pounds, it said. (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Li-mei Hoang)

