AbbVie says 96 pct patients in oral hepatitis C study show improvement
December 10, 2013 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

AbbVie says 96 pct patients in oral hepatitis C study show improvement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc said a late-stage trial of its experimental hepatitis C therapy showed 96 percent of the patients who had previously failed to respond to treatment had no detectable levels of the virus in the blood after 12 weeks.

The late-stage trial, named Sapphire-II, tested AbbVie’s oral hepatitis C treatment in 394 patients who had failed to respond to an earlier treatment with a combination of standard hepatitis C drugs - pegylated interferon and ribavirin.

Last month, AbbVie released data from another late-stage trial, named Sapphire-I, which tested the same therapy in patients who had received no prior treatment.

AbbVie’s treatment, known as 3D regimen, combines three drugs along with ribavirin. Sapphire I and II were the first two of six late-stage trials testing the interferon-free treatment.

