AbbVie drug reduces bleeding in uterine fibroid patients

Sept 16 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc said preliminary results from a mid-stage study showed that its experimental drug reduced heavy menstrual bleeding in women suffering from uterine fibroids.

Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous growths that develop on the wall of the uterus.

Women suffering from the condition often experience heavy menstrual bleeding and pain.

The company intends to begin a late-stage trial by the first quarter of 2016.

Hot flushes, headache, nausea and vomiting were some of the adverse events observed during the trial, the company said.