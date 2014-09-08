US FTC says AbbVie, Teva broke law in reaching AndroGel agreement

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Drug companies AbbVie Inc and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd were sued by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Monday for allegedly illegally preventing generic production of AndroGel, used by men with low testosterone.

The FTC accused AbbVie of filing “baseless” patent infringement lawsuits against generic drug companies to stop them from making cheaper versions of AndroGel.

AbbVie subsequently reached an agreement with Teva which delayed Teva from entering the generic AndroGel market, the FTC said.