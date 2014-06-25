FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Anchor Diane Sawyer to step down from ABC World News show
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Anchor Diane Sawyer to step down from ABC World News show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

June 25 (Reuters) - ABC News said star journalist Diane Sawyer would step down from anchoring its flagship evening news show “ABC World News” to focus on television specials.

Sawyer will be replaced by David Muir from Sept. 2. He is currently the anchor of current affairs show "20/20", the Walt Disney Co-owned broadcaster said in a statement. (abcn.ws/1pAOc2w)

ABC also said George Stephanopoulos, a former White House spokesman during the Clinton administration, would leave “Good Morning America” to become chief anchor of ABC News, handling special reports and breaking news. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.