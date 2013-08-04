FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ABC in talks to develop TV shows based on 'Star Wars' characters
August 4, 2013

ABC in talks to develop TV shows based on 'Star Wars' characters

Aug 4 (Reuters) - ABC television executives are talking with George Lucas’ Lucasfilm studio about making TV shows based on characters developed by the studio that created the “Star Wars” franchise, according to the president of Disney’s ABC Entertainment Group.

“We’ve started conversations with them,” Paul Lee told a gathering of TV critics meeting Sunday in Beverly Hills. “I have an inkling in my mind, but they have a lot on their plate.”

Disney bought Lucasfilm in October for $4.1 billion and has said it intends to make a seventh “Star Wars” film in 2015 and a new one every two or three years thereafter.

This autumn, ABC will begin airing “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” it’s first network program based on Marvel comic book characters since Disney paid $4.2 billion to buy the comic book and film studio in 2009.

