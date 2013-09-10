FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Acquisitions boost Abcam full-year profit
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2013 / 6:36 AM / in 4 years

Acquisitions boost Abcam full-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - British biotechnology company Abcam Plc reported a 19.4 percent rise in profit, helped by the first full-year contribution of its acquisition of smaller peers Epitomics and Ascent Scientific.

The Cambridge, UK-based company, which produces and distributes antibodies and test kits for research, said it expected market conditions to remain challenging, especially in the Unites States, where the latest wave of budget cuts, or “sequestration” came into effect on March 1.

Adjusted profit before tax rose to 46.6 million pounds ($73.26 million) for the year ended June 30 from 39 million pounds a year earlier. ()

Revenue rose 24.9 percent to 122.2 million pounds million pounds.

Abcam shares closed at 470.5 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.