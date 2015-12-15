FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks pile up pressure on Abengoa to seek alternative financing
#Funds News
December 15, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Banks pile up pressure on Abengoa to seek alternative financing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Creditor banks in Abengoa are piling up pressure on the Spanish energy and engineering firm to find alternative emergency financing and avoid becoming Spain’s largest-ever bankruptcy, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a meeting held on Monday between Abengoa and the lenders to agree on emergency financing did not reach any conclusion and that the banks would now discuss with investment funds a potential cash injection in the company.

The lenders have also approached Spain’s government lending arm, the Official Credit Institute (ICO), over a potential loan of 15 million to 20 million euros ($16.5 million - $22 million), one of the sources said.

Abengoa, the banks and ICO declined to comment.

A new meeting between Abengoa, which urgently needs 100 million euros to pay salaries and keep operating, and its creditors is scheduled for Wednesday. ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
