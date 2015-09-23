FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abengoa to get 165 mln euro credit line as part of capital hike deal-source
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 23, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Abengoa to get 165 mln euro credit line as part of capital hike deal-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Spain’s Abengoa will get a 165 million euro ($184.44 million) credit line as part of a financing package in which banks HSBC and Santander will each underwrite 220 million euros of a capital increase and Credit Agricole the remainder, a source involved in the financing said on Wednesday.

A US fund and other institutions are also committed to subscribe part of the capital hike. The plan to put the company back on track also involves asset sales, the source said.

The Seville-based engineering and renewable energy firm, which has biofuel and solar thermal plants in the United States, has been struggling for a year with high debts and low cash but the situation became unsustainable in July. ($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Reporting By Jesus Aguado and Carlos Ruano; writing by Elisabeth O‘Leary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.