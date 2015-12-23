Creditor banks to inject 113 mln euros into Abengoa - sources

MADRID, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Creditor banks of Spanish energy and engineering firm Abengoa have agreed to inject 113 million euros ($123 million) into the debt-laden company, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The lenders will receive shares in Abengoa Yield worth more than double of the loan as a guarantee, the sources also said, adding that Spain’s official credit institute would also participate in the loan with 8.7 million euros. ($1 = 0.9153 euros) (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez and Jesus Aguado; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)