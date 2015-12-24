CORRECTED-Spain's Abengoa signs accord with creditors for emergency loan

(Corrects ric of Abengoa Yield, changes “company” to “loan” in second graph)

MADRID, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Spanish thermal solar power and electrical engineering firm Abengoa signed an agreement with its creditor banks on Thursday for a 106- million-euro ($116.1 million) credit line to help avert what would be Spain’s biggest-ever bankruptcy.

The loan will be used for general corporate necessities, Abengoa said in a statement to the stock market regulator. It is using some shares held in the affiliate Abengoa Yield as collateral for the loan, it said. ($1 = 0.9130 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Tomas Cobos)