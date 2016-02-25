Abengoa seeks to extend bonds maturing March 31

LONDON, Feb 25 (IFR) - Abengoa has asked its bondholders for consent to extend 500m of bonds maturing next month, as the Spanish energy company continues to negotiate with creditors over a longer-term debt restructuring.

The company said on Thursday that wants to extend the final maturity and final interest payment dates of its 500m 8.5% bonds, which are due to mature on March 31.

The deadline for the consent solicitation is 1600 CET on March 23, which will be followed by a meeting of noteholders on March 28 to vote on Abengoa’s resolution.

If there is no quorum at this meeting, the consent period will be reopened until 1600 CET on April 24 with a second meeting following on April 29. If the resolution is not passed at the second meeting, Abengoa will terminate the consent solicitation.

The date of the first meeting coincides with Abengoa’s March 28 deadline to agree on a wide-ranging restructuring plan with its banks and bondholders, without which it could be forced to declare bankruptcy.

The Spanish company entered into pre-insolvency proceedings at the end of November, giving it up to four months to reach an agreement with creditors to avoid a full-blown insolvency process and stave off potential bankruptcy.

Abengoa raised 375m of bonds in April 2015 that it said would repay part of the 500m note that it is now seeking to extend.

However, the company did not use any of the money raised for repayments and the full liability is still oustanding. (Reporting by Robert Smith)