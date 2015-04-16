Abengoa sets final terms on five-year 375m non-call life bond

LONDON, April 16 (IFR) - Spanish energy firm Abengoa has set final terms on a five-year 375m non-call life bond at a 7.50% yield, according to a lead bank on the deal.

The final coupon is 7% with a cash price of 97.954. The deal is expected to price this afternoon.

Investor presentations started on Tuesday in Paris, and moved to London on Wednesday, where they were scheduled to end today in Frankfurt.

HSBC and Citigroup are global coordinators, while Bankia, Credit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley, Natixis, Santander, and Societe Generale are passive bookrunning managers.

The transaction is expected to be rated B2/B/B. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand)