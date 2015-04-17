Abengoa pays high price for bond market return

LONDON, April 17 (IFR) - Abengoa regained access to the bond market this week, something that seemed impossible just six months ago, but it had to pay a high price to convince badly burnt investors to buy its debt.

The Spanish clean energy firm paid substantially more than when it last tapped the euro bond market, despite a revamped effort to cut corporate costs.

The 375m deal came with a 7% coupon but at a cash price of 97.954 to yield 7.50%. On its previous euro foray in 2014, it priced a 265m Green bond to yield just 5.5%.

That bond came under severe scrutiny after Abengoa reclassified it as non-recourse debt. It was bid at 7.57% and a cash price of 92.76 on Friday morning, according to Tradeweb.

The company announced the new trade, a five-year non-call life bond, on Monday.

HSBC and Citigroup were global coordinators, while Bankia, Credit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley, Natixis, Santander and Societe Generale were passive bookrunners.

After a two-day roadshow, price talk emerged at 7.5%-7.75% on Thursday, including an original issue discount, although leads said the deal was always expected to clear at 7.5%.

According to some market players, the OID suited Abengoa, which wanted the low coupon on paper and for the new bond to trade in line with the cash prices of its outstanding notes.

“The 7.5% level was appropriate and this was the general consensus amongst investors at the roadshow,” said one lead.

“The pricing isn’t a talking point. I think that it’s Abengoa’s ability to access the market that is the real success of the story.”

Despite initial investor speculation that the lead banks were underwriting the deal, they confirmed it had been fully placed. The book was heard three times subscribed.

STALE NUMBERS

While some buyers think Abengoa has turned a corner - and seized the opportunity to buy the credit at higher yields - others say issues around transparency and liquidity still lurk below the surface.

Several investors baulked at the fact that the company issued the new bond off of December financials, providing only unaudited preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2015.

“The company told investors last week that they maxed out their term-loan facility in the first quarter, but it isn’t disclosed anywhere in the documents,” said a hedge fund investor.

The drawdown of the facility was a red flag for another investor, who questioned whether proceeds from the new deal were really being put aside to fund a bond maturing next year.

“This is not really being done to repay the 2016 bond but to fund their cash-burn today,” he said.

Still another investor, who was formerly long on the name, said he could not look at the deal until the company’s first-quarter figures were announced.

“It’s too challenging,” he said. “There’s a lot of noise around the name, and to be honest I‘m sick of it.”

IFR was unable to contact Abengoa for comment on Friday.

LIQUID OR NOT

Abengoa’s stated corporate liquidity stands at 3bn, but more than 1.2bn of its cash is trapped in confirming lines - reverse factoring facilities linked to supplier payments. If this is excluded from the cash figure, however, Abengoa would be in breach of its bank loan covenants.

The second investor was shocked at the disclosure in the new bond documents that the US$481m upfront payment from its APW1 joint venture with US infrastructure investor EIG is held in an escrow account, subject to conditions linked to each project.

Abengoa had previously told investors that the money was readily available.

The joint venture sees EIG take a 55% stake in a portfolio of Abengoa’s projects in the early development stage, but grants EIG a preferential return on any projects sold - most likely to Abengoa Yield, a US-listed yieldco that farms off its operating assets.

Abengoa still owns a majority stake in the vehicle, but has said it is planning to sell down below the 50% level in the first half of 2015.

By marking its assets and liabilities as “held for sale”, Abengoa was able to effectively de-consolidate its billions of dollars of project finance debt from the new bond’s financials.

But bondholders are left wearing the risk if the sell-down does not happen.

“These assets and liabilities would be fully consolidated again,” the deal documents said, “with corresponding increases in our indebtedness.” (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Robert Smith; Editing by Helene Durand, Alex Chambers, Marc Carnegie)