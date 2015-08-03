Abengoa cash call fails to stem pressure on bonds

LONDON, Aug 3 (IFR) - Abengoa’s bonds are still trading at deeply stressed levels on Monday despite the company’s sudden announcement of a rights issue to repay debt.

The Spanish energy firm announced on Monday that it would issue shares to raise capital by 650m, with 300m earmarked to repay corporate debt.

Abengoa’s 375m 7% 2020 bond is bid at a cash price of 69.40 following the announcement, according to Tradeweb prices, down from 77.20 on Friday. This equates to a yield of more than 17%.

Equity capital raises usually have a positive impact on bond prices, with fellow Spanish concessions firm OHL’s bonds rallying strongly on Friday after it said it would raise equity to repay debt.

Abengoa held a nearly three-hour conference call for its first-half results on Friday, during which the 2020 bonds traded at a cash price of 65, according to two investors.

They said this was mainly because free cash flow guidance for the year was slashed from 1.4bn to 600-800m.

During the call, management explicitly ruled out a rights issue. In response to a question about whether the company would consider an equity injection, CEO Santiago Seage said:

“The company has no plan to do what you were suggesting, to tap the capital markets in any manner.”

One of the investors said this sudden reversal could have further spooked the bond market.

“Something obviously changed their mind over the weekend, potentially pressure from the banks,” he said. “As a bondholder you’re just back to where you started before the (conference) call, as the capital raise is plugging the free cash flow gap.”

It emerged last week that a lender to Abengoa’s euro loan facilities A and B was looking to sell out of its position at prices as low as 72.

“This makes you think they’re going to repay the loan facilities rather than bonds with the capital raise,” said a second investor. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)