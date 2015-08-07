Abengoa adds five new guarantors to high-yield bonds - notice

LONDON, Aug 7 (IFR) - Abengoa has added five new guarantors to six high-yield bonds, according to notices posted to the Luxembourg stock exchange.

The changes apply to the following bonds:

550m 8.875% 2018 Abengoa Finance bond

265m 5.5% 2019 Abengoa Greenfield bond

US$300m 6.5% 2019 Abengoa Greenfield bond

US$450m 7.75% 2020 Abengoa Finance bond

375m 7% 2020 Abengoa Finance bond

500m 6% 2021 Abengoa Finance bond

The notices state that the following companies are now guarantors of the bonds: Abeinsa Asset Management, Abeinsa Inversiones Latam, Abengoa Concessions, Abengoa Water, Siema Technologies. (Reporting by Robert Smith; editing by Alex Chambers)