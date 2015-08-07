FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Abengoa adds five new guarantors to high-yield bonds - notice
#Funds News
August 7, 2015 / 10:07 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Abengoa adds five new guarantors to high-yield bonds - notice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company’s explanation for guarantee change)

By Robert Smith

LONDON, Aug 7 (IFR) - Abengoa has added five new guarantors to eight high-yield bonds, according to notices posted to the Luxembourg and London stock exchanges.

The notices state that the following companies are now guarantors of the bonds: Abeinsa Asset Management, Abeinsa Inversiones Latam, Abengoa Concessions, Abengoa Water, Siema Technologies.

An Abengoa spokesperson said the guarantors have been added because Spanish law has recently changed to allow limited liability companies to guarantee corporate debt. The bonds’ guarantors also have to mirror those under Abengoa’s syndicated facilities.

The changes apply to the following bonds:

500m 8.5% 2016 Abengoa bond

US$650m 8.875% 2017 Abengoa Finance bond

550m 8.875% 2018 Abengoa Finance bond

265m 5.5% 2019 Abengoa Greenfield bond

US$300m 6.5% 2019 Abengoa Greenfield bond

US$450m 7.75% 2020 Abengoa Finance bond

375m 7% 2020 Abengoa Finance bond

500m 6% 2021 Abengoa Finance bond

Reporting by Robert Smith; editing by Alex Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
