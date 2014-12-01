Abengoa commercial paper for sale at double-digit yields

LONDON, Dec 1 (IFR) - An owner of Abengoa’s short term commercial paper is trying to sell it in the secondary market at yields as high as 11.5%, according to market sources, casting fresh light on the market’s nerves around the Spanish clean energy firm’s short-term debt maturities.

Abengoa came under scrutiny recently after it decided to classify a Green bond issued in September as non-recourse debt, despite it benefiting from a corporate guarantee.

At 11.5%, this is more than double the yield at which Abengoa raised long-term debt just a few months ago, having priced the 265m euro tranche of its five-year Green bond at just 5.5% yield in September.

On top of its high-yield bonds, the company has a 500m short-term commercial paper programme. Abengoa has, on average, 40m to 50m of commercial paper redeeming a month, with the average maturity of the paper at 10-months.

An owner of five tranches of this commercial paper has put it up for sale, according to two debt investors. This list of debt for sale ranges from less than 1m of a February 2015 note to more than 1m of a June 2015 note.

The seller has marked a March 2015 note at a cash price of 97 to yield 9.85%, for example, while the June 2015 note is marked at 94.5 to yield 11.5%. As the paper has no coupon, these yields are based on the assumption that the debt is repaid at par at maturity.

The deep discounts at which holders of the commercial paper are willing to sell is spooking the wider market, dragging prices lower on Abengoa’s high-yield bonds.

The company’s longest dated bond - a 500m 6% 2021 note - was bid at 81.7 in secondary, down from 83.5 where it opened this morning according to Tradeweb.

In yield terms this is a move from 9.7% to 10.2%.

“Looking at the yields on the two-months commercial paper, I‘m surprised the 2021 bonds aren’t trading even lower,” said one of the investors.

While the discounts on the commercial paper indicate that some in the market are nervous around Abengoa’s short term maturities, the company’s CEO Manuel Sanchez Ortega said in an interview with IFR last month that the company has more than enough cash to finance all of its upcoming potential maturities.

He added that all of its cash projections assume that the commercial paper will have to be repaid rather than extended.