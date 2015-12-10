FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abengoa confirms it has not repaid commercial paper
December 10, 2015 / 2:32 PM / 2 years ago

Abengoa confirms it has not repaid commercial paper

Robert Smith

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 10 (IFR) - Abengoa said it had not paid six notes issued under its commercial paper programme at maturity in a stock market notice on Thursday.

The Spanish energy company made the announcement further to a notice given on December 4 relating to the negotiations with its financial creditors, which are being held under the protection of article 5 bis of the Spanish insolvency law.

IFR reported earlier on Thursday that market participants were seeking to determine whether Abengoa repaid commercial paper last week, as a failure to pay could trigger payouts on the Spanish energy company’s credit default swaps.

Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker

