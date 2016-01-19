Wind generators look to take over Abengoa Brazil transmission lines

SAO PAULO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Power companies with wind-generation capacity could take over transmission line projects in Brazil operated by Abengoa SA after the Spanish construction group’s insolvency filing halted work on the systems.

Candidates include groups like Renova Energia SA and CPFL Renovaveis SA that would lose revenue if the transmission lines go unfinished or remain inactive, three specialists with knowledge of the discussions said on Monday.

Any proposal to take over Abengoa’s rights would require approval from Brazil’s electrical power regulator Aneel.

“Various generators are already meeting to see if they can make these projects viable,” said consultant Barne Laureano of Laureano & Meirelles Engenharia.

Casa dos Ventos, a smaller company that does not have projects threatened by Abengoa’s Nov. 25 insolvency filing in Spain, is also studying some specific Abengoa assets, according to the company’s director of new business Lucas Araripe.

He said the companies do not necessarily want to take over entire concession contracts, only the minimum parts needed to keep plants going.

Renova and CPFL declined to comment.

Enel Green Power, which has wind power installations in Brazil’s Northeast, said in a statement it is not interested in Abengoa’s assets but said it had participated in meetings with other companies that were.

Abengoa estimated that 1.5 gigawatts of wind generation capacity would be connected to transmission lines it was constructing. The Spanish company said in a statement it was in constant contact with local authorities to find a solution.

Efforts are focused on restarting construction on the projects, minimizing impacts and reaching a suitable solution for all stakeholders affected by the current situation, it said. (Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)