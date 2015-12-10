Market seeks clarity on Abengoa commercial paper

LONDON, Dec 10 (IFR) - Market participants are seeking to determine whether Abengoa repaid commercial paper that matured last week, as a failure to pay could trigger payouts on the Spanish energy company’s credit default swaps.

Abengoa had 2.25m of commercial paper maturing on December 2, which several market sources said had not been repaid. One source said Euroclear had confirmed this to people in the market, but a Euroclear spokesperson was not able to immediately verify this.

Abengoa did not respond to a request for comment.

A credit trader said in a note on Wednesday that he was surprised that the company had not made a public announcement on the commercial paper.

“Surely at this point it would be in Abengoa’s interest to clarify this point quickly, get rid of all CDS related enquiries and move on?” the note said.

ISDA’s credit determinations committee made an unusual split decision on whether a bankruptcy event had occurred at Abengoa on Tuesday.

This said a bankruptcy did occur under ISDA’s 2003 credit derivatives definitions, but not under its updated 2014 definitions. Market sources said almost all outstanding Abengoa CDS contracts are written under the updated definitions.

Abengoa’s five-year CDS was bid at an upfront of 90% on Thursday morning, meaning that it costs US$9m to insure US$10m notional of debt plus a 500bp running coupon. (Reporting by Robert Smith; editing Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)