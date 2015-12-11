ISDA rules CDS trigger for remaining Abengoa contracts

LONDON, Dec 11 (IFR) - ISDA’s Credit Determinations Committee has ruled that a failure-to-pay credit event has occurred under 2014 credit default swap definitions with respect to Abengoa, after the company confirmed it had missed payments on six notes under its commercial paper programme.

The unanimous decision, made today by the 15-strong buy- and sellside committee, brings the updated contracts under the 2014 definitions in line with a bankruptcy credit event determination made earlier this week with respect to contracts under the 2003 definitions.

An auction will be held in January 2016 to determine payouts on US$675m net notional of CDS, the vast majority of which is understood to be held in 2014 format. Both auctions will be combined providing the obligations deliverable into the auction are deemed to be the same.

The ruling makes an earlier split decision between the two contracts largely immaterial for CDS counterparties. It does, however, highlight that the difference between the two contracts may be larger than some market participants anticipated.

The split came as the result of the move of a single word, “similar” to reference relief rather than law - something that most market participants believe to be innocuous before the ruling was made on Tuesday.

The 2003 contracts triggered after the company filed for creditor protection under Article 5bis of Spanish Insolvency law. It took a filing to the Irish Stock Exchange confirming that the company had missed commercial paper payments dating back as early as November 25 - the day the company announced that it would file for creditor protection - to trigger contracts under new definitions.

According to the DC ruling, the failure-to-pay event dates to December 2.

The change was made to reflect that under old rules, CDS could potential trigger in the event of any filing for creditor protection, even if the company did not miss payments on any obligations.

The majority of outstanding contracts are believed to be held under 2014 definitions as the reference entity was included in a protocol that enabled market participants to shift the majority of their CDS exposures from the old definitions into ones that were viewed as more robust. (Reporting by Helen Bartholomew, editing by Robert Smith.)