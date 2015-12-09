FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Advisor says Abengoa liquidity needs are 450 mln euros - source
#Market News
December 9, 2015 / 10:56 PM / 2 years ago

Advisor says Abengoa liquidity needs are 450 mln euros - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Spain’s Abengoa needs 450 million euros ($496 million) in liquidity, advisor KPMG said in a meeting with creditor banks late on Wednesday although the banks said the company needs less, a source present at the talks told Reuters.

Banks at the meeting demanded the engineering and renewable energy group which has biofuel and solar-heated power plants in the United States sell assets immediately, including a 47 percent in U.S.-listed Abengoa Yield, the source said.

Abengoa and KPMG were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.9077 euros) (Reporting By Carlos Ruano, Writing by Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
