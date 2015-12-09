UPDATE 1-Adviser puts Abengoa liquidity needs at 450 mln euros - source

(Adds details, background on Abengoa debt position)

MADRID, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Spain’s Abengoa needs 450 million euros ($496 million) in liquidity, adviser KPMG said in a meeting with creditor banks late on Wednesday although banks said the company needs less, a source present at the talks told Reuters.

Abengoa, trying to avoid becoming Spain’s biggest-ever bankruptcy, is negotiating a multimillion-euro lifeline with creditor banks which have asked the company to guarantee it with new assets.

Banks at the meeting demanded the engineering and renewable energy group - which has biofuel and solar-heated power plants in the United States - sell assets immediately, including a 47 percent stake in U.S.-listed Abengoa Yield, the source said.

Abengoa and KPMG, which advises the banks, were not immediately available for comment.

Having struggled with big debts for more than a year, Abengoa triggered pre-insolvency proceedings last month after a key investor backed away from a plan to inject about 350 million euros ($378 million) into the company.

It needs 100 million euros to pay salaries by around Dec. 30 and to keep its business running. Further out, it needs hundreds of millions in extra cash to stay afloat over the next four months - the maximum time allowed to renegotiate its debt under Spanish law.

Spanish and international banks’ total exposure to Abengoa stands at around 20.2 billion euros, including financing for projects, a source familiar with the matter said at the end of September.

KPMG, creditor banks and Abengoa will meet on Thursday to continue talks, sources with knowledge of the matter said. ($1 = 0.9077 euros) (Reporting By Carlos Ruano, Writing by Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Julien Toyer and Tom Brown)