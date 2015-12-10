FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abengoa and creditors agree to put Abengoa Yield share sale on hold
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 10, 2015 / 4:16 PM / 2 years ago

Abengoa and creditors agree to put Abengoa Yield share sale on hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Spanish engineer Abengoa and creditor banks agreed to put on hold the option of selling shares in its Abengoa Yield unit at a meeting on Thursday, said two banking sources briefed on the talks who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The indebted engineering and renewable energy group agreed to look for financial investors willing to inject emergency funds although creditor banks will consider putting up 100 million euros ($109 million) in cash if Abengoa cannot find alternative funding in coming days, the sources said. ($1 = 0.9144 euros) (Reporting By Carlos Ruano, Writing by Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.