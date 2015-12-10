Abengoa and creditors agree to put Abengoa Yield share sale on hold

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish engineer Abengoa (ABGek.MC) and creditor banks agreed to put on hold the option of selling shares in its Abengoa Yield unit at a meeting on Thursday, said two banking sources briefed on the talks who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The indebted engineering and renewable energy group agreed to look for financial investors willing to inject emergency funds although creditor banks will consider putting up 100 million euros ($109 million) in cash if Abengoa cannot find alternative funding in coming days, the sources said.