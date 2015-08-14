Spain's Abengoa denies being advised to increase rights issue size

MADRID, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa has not been advised by investment banks to increase the size of a planned 650 million-euro ($724 million) rights issue, a spokeswoman said on Friday, denying an earlier media report.

Banks were telling Abengoa to raise the capital hike to 800 million euros, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Bloomberg said no decision had been made and that other options included finding an investor in Europe in the Middle East to underpin the share sale.

Abengoa has not disclosed which banks are working with it on its rights issue, which is expected in September and will be used to help the company cut debt. ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez, Writing by Sarah White)