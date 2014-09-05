FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citigroup places Abengoa class B shares for 4.55 euro/share
September 5, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

Citigroup places Abengoa class B shares for 4.55 euro/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Citigroup said on Friday it had placed 35.7 million class B shares of Spanish renewable energy firm Abengoa for 4.55 euros (5.8882 US dollar) per share for FR Alfajor Holdings.

The holdings company, that groups stock owned by U.S. private equity firm First Reserve Corp., has kept 52.6 million class B shares and 20.7 million class B warrants, leaving it with around 0.57 percent of voting rights in Abengoa.

The placement was worth 162.4 million euros for the holding company, Citi said in a statement to the Spanish market regulator. (1 US dollar = 0.7727 euro) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)

