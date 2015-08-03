FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Abengoa to make a rights issue for 650 mln euros
August 3, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Abengoa to make a rights issue for 650 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Spanish energy company Abengoa said on Monday it would issue shares to raise capital by 650 million euros ($713 million) in an effort to cut debt and strengthen its balance sheet.

The funds would be partly used to cut corporate debt by 300 million euros, Abengoa said in a statement.

Majority shareholder Inversion Corporativa IC will take part of the issuance, Abengoa said, though did not say how much it plans to acquire.

Abengoa also announced a divestment plan for 500 million euros, 400 million euros of which was reported following results on Friday. ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
