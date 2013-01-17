Abengoa says to halt production at two Nebraska ethanol plants

CHICAGO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Abengoa Bioenergy will temporarily halt ethanol production at two plants in Nebraska due to “unfavorable market conditions,” a company spokesman said Thursday.

Abengoa has stopped accepting corn at the refineries in York and Ravenna, Nebraska, and will idle the plants as soon as it finishes processing grain stored at the sites, said Christopher Standlee, executive vice president with Abengoa Bioenergy.

“This is a difficult decision that has become necessary as a result of the continuation of unfavorable market conditions that have been plaguing the industry throughout 2012,” Standlee said, adding the company intends to resume production at both plants if market conditions improve.

“We are still very optimistic about the long-term future of the ethanol industry, and we will maintain these Nebraska facilities in a ready mode available for restart on short notice,” Standlee said.