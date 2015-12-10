FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 10, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Ferrovial has no plans to take a stake in Abengoa-spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Spain’s Ferrovial has not been approached by the creditor banks of Abengoa, which are seeking investors in the engineering and renewable energy group, its spokesman said on Thursday.

Ferrovial has no plans to take a stake in Abengoa, on the verge of becoming Spain’s biggest bankruptcy, the spokesman said after a report in Expansion that its banks have talked to the infrastructure company about injecting cash in to the group. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Elisabeth O‘Leary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
