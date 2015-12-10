Spain's Ferrovial has no plans to take a stake in Abengoa-spokesman

MADRID, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Spain’s Ferrovial has not been approached by the creditor banks of Abengoa, which are seeking investors in the engineering and renewable energy group, its spokesman said on Thursday.

Ferrovial has no plans to take a stake in Abengoa, on the verge of becoming Spain’s biggest bankruptcy, the spokesman said after a report in Expansion that its banks have talked to the infrastructure company about injecting cash in to the group. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Elisabeth O‘Leary)