MADRID, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s Abengoa said on Wednesday it has started talks with creditors on insolvency proceedings after investors Gonvarri backed away from a plan to inject around 350 million euros ($374 million) in to the company.

Trading in Abengoa was suspended by the stock market regulator until 1000 GMT. ($1 = 0.9369 euros) (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day)