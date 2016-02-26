FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Abengoa tells staff it has not enough cash for February wages
February 26, 2016

Spain's Abengoa tells staff it has not enough cash for February wages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s indebted energy firm Abengoa, on the brink of becoming Spain’s largest bankruptcy, has not enough cash to pay February wages, its chairman has told employees in an emailed letter on Friday.

According the document, seen by Reuters, Jose Abascal also said the negotiations between the firm and creditors over a wide-ranging refinancing deal were now close to the finish line and he hoped the situation could be resolved “in the next days.”

An Abengoa spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Carlos Ruano; Editing by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
